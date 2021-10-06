Accomack School Board tables vote on adopting state’s model transgender nondiscrimination policy

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County School Board voted Tuesday to table the adoption of Virginia’s state-outlined protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

The board is looking to develop more specific guidelines before a vote is taken in the future.

The framework policy outlined by the state would allow transgender and nonbinary students to use the pronouns of their choice, as well as use bathrooms and locker rooms and play on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

School districts are required by law to adopt the model policies, but can make them more comprehensive. If districts don’t adopt the policies they could face lawsuits from students and their families.

The board previously declined to adopt the policies in September, voting 4-4 with 1 abstention. Chairman Paul Bull, Gary Reese, Ronnie Holden and Jesse Speidel voted yes and Camesha Handy, Janet Turner, Edward Taylor and Lisa Johnson voted no. Member Malcolm White abstained.

The board’s next meeting is Nov. 9 at Metompkin Elementary in Parksley.

Disclosure: School board member Gary Reese is the father of WAVY’s Brian Reese.