Accomack officials ask governor to exclude county from phase 1 reopening plans for 2 more weeks

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County officials have asked Gov. Ralph Northam to exclude the county from the state’s reopening phase 1 due to concern over further spread of COVID-19.

A county spokeswoman confirmed the county Board of Supervisors decided Wednesday to ask the state to keep Accomack County at its current level of restrictions for two more weeks, until May 28.

As of Wednesday, Accomack has 545 COVID-19 cases, 24 patients hospitalized and seven deaths. It is the third-highest in the state for cases by population. at 1.6 percent of its residents.

Phase 1 of Northam’s reopening plan allows 50-percent capacity at restaurants with outdoor seating, non-essential retail businesses and places or worship. Personal grooming businesses can open by appointment only. Private campgrounds can also reopen.

However, the governor’s office is allowing localities to delay implementing phase 1 based on their local conditions.

Accomack County and its two poultry processing plants have been plagued by coronavirus. A majority of the Shore’s COVID-19 cases have come from the plants, the county’s largest employers.

The governor has said phase 1 should start once there has been:

A downward trend of positive tests over 14 days

A downward trend of hospitalizations over 14 days

Increased testing and tracing

Sufficient hospital beds and intensive care capacity

An increasing and sustainable supply of PPE

For a closer look at COVID-19 cases in each Virginia locality, click here.

To see data broken down by zip code, click here.

