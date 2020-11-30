Accomack offering free COVID-19 tests on December 7

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The testing event will be held at the Accomack County Health Department located at 23191 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

It will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

ESHD staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission and provide free testing.

Results will be made available to those being tested through Mako Medical Laboratories secure portal. The Eastern Shore Health District will contact anyone who may test positive.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10