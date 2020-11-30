Accomack offering free COVID-19 tests on December 7

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Shore Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The testing event will be held at the Accomack County Health Department located at 23191 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

It will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.



ESHD staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission and provide free testing.



Results will be made available to those being tested through Mako Medical Laboratories secure portal. The Eastern Shore Health District will contact anyone who may test positive.