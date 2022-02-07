Accomack man crashes while fleeing state trooper, accused of going 102 mph in 55 mph zone

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Accomack is facing several charges after crashing his vehicle following a police pursuit Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a state trooper was operating radar on Route 13 in Painter around 9:10 a.m. Monday when a Mazda 3 passed through the radar going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone, prompting a police pursuit.

The driver attempted to elude the trooper and turned off Route 13 onto Coal Kiln Road and lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Big Pine Road and Coal Kiln Road.

State Police arrested the driver, later identified as Onancock resident Trevor Jaquan Giddins, on charges of eluding, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, driving while under the influence of drugs, and reckless driving.

Giddins was subsequently released on a $2,500 secured bond.