ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is now out of a job after being charged with DUI following a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on January 16 on Nelsonia Road, just outside of the Bloxom Town Limits.

Officials say Investigator Michael R. McCready, 41, was driving his unmarked assigned vehicle while being off-duty at the time of the crash.

When deputies got to the scene, they say that McCready appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Virginia State Police was called to investigate the crash and subsequently charged Investigator McCready with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

McCready was released on a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. An administrative investigation was immediately initiated and McCready was terminated.