PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is behind bars in connection to an ongoing investigation of catalytic converter thefts in Accomack County.

Deputies tell 10 On Your Side that 34-year-old Robert William Rappleyea was arrested on April 15 and charged with four counts of destroying or preventing the operation of a vehicle.

His arrest results from an ongoing investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Parksley.

Rappleyea is currently held in the Accomack County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000.

Officials are working to identify other suspects.