Accomack County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing phone scam

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing phone scam that is taking thousands of dollars from several victims.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a practice known as caller ID spoofing is being used to make victims believe that the scammer’s phone calls are coming from a specific number. They say the number used is often known or trusted by the victims.

Several people say the scammers are using (757) 787-1131.

The scammers will pose as law enforcement and say that a court date was missed or warrant fines are outstanding. Some callers will ask that you visit specified businesses to obtain gift cards for payment of these fines.

The public is being warned that no government agency in Accomack County will ask or require payments to be made through gift cards.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.