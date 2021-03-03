Accomack County Schools extends spring break for 2 extra days

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — School officials from Accomack County say they are extending spring vacation for two more days.

Superintendent Chris Holland announced the news Tuesday. School officials are extending spring break for two more days, Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30, for all Accomack County Public Schools employees.



This means all Accomack County schools will be closed for all students and staff starting on Monday, March 29, and ending on Monday, April 5.



The regular schedule will resume on Tuesday, April 6.

Back in early January, Accomack County Public Schools announced that it will be moving to a virtual and remote platform until further notice due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.