Accomack County Public Schools moves to virtual platform until further notice due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County Public Schools announced it will be moving to a virtual and remote platform until further notice due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The virtual learning starts Monday, January 11. A statement on the school’s website says teachers and staff will report at their normal times.  

The news comes the same day more than 5,100 new cases were reported in the state with a percent positivity of 16.8 percent.

