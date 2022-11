ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students and school staff in Accomack County will get an extended Thanksgiving vacation.

On Tuesday, the Accomack County School Board voted to extend the Thanksgiving vacation in the county by two days. This means all schools will be closed for all students and teachers starting on Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25.

Regular school schedule will resume the following week on Monday, Nov. 28.