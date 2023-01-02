ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges following a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a motorcyclist in Accomack on New Year’s Day.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack.

The driver of a 2008 Honda Odyssey, Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales, was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Chesser Road.

Gonzales made a left turn and was in the path of a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle. State police say the vehicle struck the motorcycle and caused it to burst into flames. The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Mark Crumpler, was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Gonzales was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzalez has been charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended operator’s license, and having no insurance.