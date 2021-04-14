Accomack Co. Health Dept. administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials from the Accomack County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 16.

The health department say they are having both morning and afternoon clinics for residents seeking to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is located at 23191 Front Street, Accomack, Va. 23301.

To sign up for the morning clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, click here.

To sign up for the afternoon clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., click here.

You can also call the health department at (757)787-5880.