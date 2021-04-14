Accomack Co. Health Dept. administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials from the Accomack County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 16.
The health department say they are having both morning and afternoon clinics for residents seeking to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic is located at 23191 Front Street, Accomack, Va. 23301.
To sign up for the morning clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, click here.
To sign up for the afternoon clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., click here.
You can also call the health department at (757)787-5880.