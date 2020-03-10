Accomack authorities arrest 14-year-old after bomb threat reported at middle, high schools

Breaking News
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported at a middle school and high school Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a bomb threat at Nandua Middle School and Nandua High School around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Following investigation, a 14-year-old was charged with two counts of threatening to bomb or burn a building.

They were transported to the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this or any crime should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

Tips may also be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

