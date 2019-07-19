Accomac Perdue operating again after chemical fire, explosion

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) — A chicken processing facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is up and running again after a fire there caused explosions that could be heard for miles.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the fire on Wednesday at the Perdue facility drew more than 25 emergency vehicles.

Related: Fire at Accomac Perdue plant prompts evacuation; no injuries reported

The Accomac plant employs a staff of 1,800 people and was evacuated. Company spokeswoman Danielle Tergis said employees were able to return to work Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Two tanks holding paracetic acid and sodium chloride had caught fire. The tanks were near a fuel tank, which caused additional worries.

Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald L. Hart Jr. said that fighting the fire with water could have caused an explosion, so authorities allowed it to burn out.