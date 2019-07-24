The 94th Chincoteague Pony Swim is happening today

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Saltwater Cowboys will swim the ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island Wednesday morning in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

Wednesday’s swim will happen sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The crews will wait for “slack tide” — when there’s no current.

The famous event draws in big crowds every year, so shuttles on the island are already in service.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day.