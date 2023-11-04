ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 84-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash on Route 13 near Mason Road.

Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Friday. Police say Joseph Rice, of Temperanceville, Virginia, was driving his Nissan Versa southbound on Route 13/Lankford Highway when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

Rice was the only person in the car and died at the scene from his injuries. Police say neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

VSP is still investigating to determine if the crash was a result of a medical condition.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.