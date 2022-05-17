Correction: There were two people involved in the crash. One of those patients was flown to Norfolk for further treatment.

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital, including one via Nightingale, on Monday after a car flipped multiple times on Church Road in Onley.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says both occupants were ejected in the crash. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 25262 Church Road, firefighters say.

The two were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, and one ended up being flown via Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The fire department hasn’t shared the cause of the crash at this time.