3 Accomack residents charged in connection with attempted homicide, burglary in Worcester County, Maryland

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been arrested in Accomack County in connection with an attempted homicide, burglary and arson Dec. 3 in Worcester County, Maryland.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, two men and a woman were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 29000 block of Tyler Drive in New Church.

They were arrested on warrants out of Worcester County, Maryland.

Authorities said Gary Joseph Fleig, 54, Wendy Dawn Taylor, 46, and Coy Edward Bailey, 54, are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree arson, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and theft in Worcester County.

Taylor is also charged with failure to obey a court order in Accomack. Fleig was arrested for probation violation. All three are at the Accomack County Jail awaiting extradition to Maryland with bond denied.

Gary Joseph Fleig (Photo courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

Wendy Dawn Taylor (Photo courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

Coy Edward Bailey (Photo courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

Virginia State Police said Monday that a fire in Oak Hall Saturday in which a 62-year-old man was found dead was “similar” to incidents in Worcester, Maryland. No one is facing charges in that incident as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Accomack County Sheriff’s Office officials declined to say whether the incident for which the trio was arrested was related to the Oak Hall fire.

However, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said it was working with authorities in Accomack County to “identify these individuals’ involvement in similar crimes” in Accomack County.

Worcester County authorities have also identified “additional crimes” in their own jurisdiction that the individuals were involved in. Charges are likely to be filed in the near future and the investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post Monday, Worcester officials detailed an incident on Dec. 3 in which a Pocomoke male was injured and his home set on fire after a female arrived in his driveway asking for gas. In a second release about the arrests, Worcester authorities didn’t specifically say this was the incident the trio was charged in connection with.

The sheriff’s office said a blue Ford sedan with a Virginia registration parked in the resident’s driveway. He was approached by an unknown female who asked him for gas. As the resident went to retrieve the gas in the garage, he saw an unknown male exiting his home with his television.

An altercation ensued, and the resident was assaulted. He briefly lost consciousness. Once he came to, he saw a “suspect” approach him with a handgun. As he ran away, the person fired about three rounds from the gun.

The car with the woman, male and a second unknown male fled the scene.

When the resident entered his home to call the police, he saw a person had attempted to set fire to his home before they left. The resident was able to put the fire out before help arrived.

“Various items” from his home were stolen, Worcester police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.