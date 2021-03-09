26-year-old woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing of 63-year-old man in Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Accomack County have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a man who had been stabbed on Second Street in Keller around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a 63-year-old man who was suffering from multiple lacerations. He was sent to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital before heading to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Officials say the victim is listed in stable condition.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Onancock resident Antoinette Wanita Satchell. She is accused of attempted murder and malicious wounding.

Officials say Satchell is currently being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.