25-year-old man facing charges in Accomack Co. stabbing that injured another man

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man is accused of aggravated malicious wounding among other charges following a stabbing in Accomack County that sent another man to the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call for the incident around 1:45 a.m. on February 28 regarding a man who had been stabbed on Holly Ridge Drive in Melfa.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a 24-year-old man who was suffering from multiple lacerations.

Deputies say the victim transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

After further investigation, authorities were bale to obtain warrants against 25-year-old David Joseph Fisher of New Church. He is accused of aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

Officials say Fisher is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.