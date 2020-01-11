20-year-old dies following crash in Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Saturday morning that led to the death of a 20-year-old in Accomack County.

According to Sergeant Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, 20-year-old Isaiah D. Townsend of Horntown, Virginia died during a crash that happened around 6:15 Saturday morning.

Reports say the crash happened in the 5100 block of Fleming Road as the victim, driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line and struck a Dodge Ram traveling in the southbound lanes.

Police say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the accident.

The condition of the other driver has not been released.

No further details have been released at the moment.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates on this breaking news.