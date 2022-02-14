2-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer in Accomack results in fatality, closes NB, SB lanes on Route 13

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in Accomack Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality.

According to a release from state police around 4:10 p.m. Monday, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Sedan on Route 13 at Withams Road in the Oak Hall area of Accomack.

The north and southbound lanes of Route 13 are currently shut down due to the crash. VDOT crews are redirecting traffic.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.