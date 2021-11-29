2 teens charged with murder in October shooting in Onancock

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in mid-October in Onancock.

A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, both from Onancock, have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a robbery, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from a shooting and car crash on Johnson Street around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 13.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash to find 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities didn’t specify whether he was found in or near the car.

He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then moved to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. On Oct. 14, Joseph was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the 17-year-old has been arrested and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities are still looking for the 15-year-old boy. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when the charges were taken out.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.