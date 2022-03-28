ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from South Carolina were arrested Sunday morning after a pursuit involving a stolen car and a foot search through the woods in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police on Monday said they had arrested two Myrtle Beach men, 21-year-old Nathaniel Singletary and 18-year-old Jahiem Graham, Sunday and charged them with multiple felonies.

Singletary is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving by speed 102/55MPH, and reckless driving failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Graham is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Both are being held without bond.

18-year-old Jahiem Graham (Photo courtesy: Accomack County Jail)

21-year-old Nathaniel Singletary (Photo courtesy: Accomack County Jail)

According to police, a Virginia state trooper was conducting moving radar northbound on Route 13 in Accomack County are 8:48 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper saw a 2014 Toyota Venza Crossover driving southbound at a “high rate of speed.” At first, the trooper saw the vehicle going about 74 mph, but the vehicle exited the scope of the radar going over 100 mph, police said.

The trooper turned around, turn on his emergency equipment and saw the vehicle steadily increase its speed. The trooper then initiated a pursuit when the vehicle refused to yield or stop.

The Toyota then exited Route 13 onto a gravel road south of Dennis Drive, leading to a chicken farm. The Toyota drove into an open field on the gravel road and crashed or “drove up against” a heavily wooded area.

The two men inside ran from the vehicle into the woods, police said.

Virginia State Police and K9 units set up a perimeter in the area to search for the two men.

As they searched, they also discovered the car had been reported stolen on March 26 from Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Accomack County Department of Public Safety was en route to use a thermal imaging drone to help find the two men when K9s picked up the scent tracks of the men.

A resident nearby also called emergency operators to report that they save someone trying to break into their outdoor shed in the 18300 block of Country Road.

K9 units went to that area, following the scent of the men, and found the two men.

Police arrested them without incident.