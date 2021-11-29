2 men charged in shooting that left 30-year-old injured in Nelsonia

NELSONIA, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 30-year-old man injured last week in Nelsonia.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired near Johnson Court in Nelsonia around 2:25 a.m. Friday.

Deputies arrived and checked the area and contacted residents. While they were at the scene, the sheriff’s office received a report of a gunshot victim in that same area.

The 30-year-old injured man was located and taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Authorities said he was in stable condition as of Monday, but did not specify the extent of his injuries.

The investigation led to two men being charged and taken to the Accomack County Jail.

Rudy Velazquez Hernandez, 25, of Parksley, Virginia, is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, 23, of Arkansas, is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Bond has been denied for both men.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.