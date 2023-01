ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.

According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Hopeton Road, just north of Parksley.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one to Tidal Health, and the other to Riverside Shore. The extent of the patients’ injuries along with their current condition are still unknown.