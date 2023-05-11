ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been arrested following a barricade situation on May 4 in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to execute a warrant for violation of probation and parole terms in the 23000 block of Daughtry Rd. When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with a woman, identified as 23-year-old Shanice Davis. who said the suspect was not in the home.

After further conversation with Davis, deputies believed that the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Macio Stewart, was in the house, which resulted in them making a perimeter around the house and entering the home to begin a search.

During the search, deputies found Stewart in a room wielding a knife. Stewart was able to barricade himself, and after a few hours exited the room but did not comply with orders.

Marcio Stewart (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office) Shanice Davis (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies attempted to taze Stewart but it did not affect him. A K9 was then deployed, which led deputies to the ability to arrest him.

Stewart was transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained from the altercation. He was later released from the hospital and brought to Accomack County Jail.

Davis was arrested for obstruction of justice and he also being held at Accomack County Jail.

Deputies say additional charges are pending following this incident.