RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Three people, including two Accomack County residents, have been indicted on charges related to unemployment compensation fraud, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.

The two Accomack residents are Donald Porter Sr. and Brooks Pruitt, who are both charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense.

Miyares’ office didn’t elaborate on the cases, but said they were investigated by the Virginia Marine Police.

“The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit works tirelessly to hold accountable bad actors abusing our unemployment system. Fraud must be taken seriously to best protect and maintain the integrity of the unemployment system,” Miyares said.

The other person charged in this latest round of unemployment fraud indictments is Quaisha Reaves, of Richmond. She’s charged with one count of felony obtain money by false pretense and one count of misdemeanor false statement to obtain benefits.

Miyares says this is the sixth round of indictments announced by his office since the Virginia Employment Commission asked him to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.