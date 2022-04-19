EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The family of 18-year-old Jay’Von Malik Bailey say they need to help to find him after he disappeared last week.

Bailey was last seen in the Exmore/Painter area on the Eastern Shore on April 14, wearing a black hoodie, black or gray jeans, a white V-neck T-shirt, black Crocs and a gold chain. He’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair in a medium length twist.

Jay’Von Malik Bailey

His family says they’re not sure where he may be, but they’re offering a reward of $2,000 for information to successfully locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.