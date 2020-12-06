18-year-old dies following overnight, single-vehicle crash in Accomack

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say an 18-year-old died following an overnight crash in Accomack.

State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Guards Shore Road between Ridge Road and Winterville Road in Bloxom.

Officials say the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Shawn Michael Turner, was traveling westbound on Guards Shore Road when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials added that Turner was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and was partially ejected.

He died upon impact.

According to state police, speed was a contributing factor and it is yet unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

