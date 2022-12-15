ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old in Accomack was taken into custody after firing at deputies from inside his home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies were sent to a home on Creek View Lane in Quinby regarding a report of a mother and a son involved in a verbal domestic incident.

When deputies got to the scene, they began to gather info from a woman on the porch of the home. As the deputies were gathering info, 18-year-old Anthony Dwayne Baumgardner exited the home displaying a firearm.

The deputies retreated and took cover behind their patrol car. That’s when officials say Baumgardner went back inside the home and began firing at the deputies from inside.

Additional law enforcement responded to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

Baumgardner was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of felony attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and vandalism.

Baumgardner is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond.