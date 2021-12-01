15-year-old charged with murder in Accomack County arrested at D.C. high school

WASHINGTON (WDVM/WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Eastern Senior High School on Tuesday. The teen faces murder charges in Virginia.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was involved in a shooting that happened on Oct. 13, 2021, in Onancock, Virginia.

Deputies responding to the shooting found 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Joseph died from his injuries on Oct. 14 after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy, is also charged with murder in Joseph’s death. That teen has been arrested as well and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old is being extradited back to Virginia as of Thursday.

Both boys are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.