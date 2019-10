ONLEY, Va (WAVY) — 14 people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Route 13 in front of Four Corner Plaza.

10 of the 14 victims were taken to ambulance to nearby Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, per the Onancock Fire Department, and four others went by private vehicle.





Photo Courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Photo Courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Onancock hasn’t listed the cause of the crash at this time, but photos showed the four vehicles lined up with damage at the stoplight.