PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — $10,000 worth of gas is being given away this Saturday at two locations on the Eastern Shore.

Event organizers say $25 gas cards will be given away starting at 8 a.m. to the first 400 cars at the following locations:

Royal Farms | Northampton County | 4317 Lankford Highway

Love Thy Neighbor, LLC | Accomack County | 25262 Lankford Highway

The gas cards will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.