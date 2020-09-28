1 taken to hospital after car hits utility pole in Parksley

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Parksley emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole Monday.

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the crash around 2:20 p.m. Monday near 17354 Hopeton Road in Parksley.

Crews arrived on scene to find the pole broken in two places and two people outside of the vehicle.

One person was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police and A&N Electric Cooperative also responded.

A&N Electric Cooperative was on scene to take over traffic control and reset a new utility pole.

