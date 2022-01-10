1 killed, another seriously hurt in crash on Savageville Road in Melfa

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Sunday night on Savageville Road in Melfa.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. south of Route 639 (Dogwood Drive), Virginia State Police say. That’s just down the road from Gaskin Chapel.

Police say the preliminary investigation found 32-year-old old John Higgins was driving north on Savageville Road when he struck a Ford Focus that was heading southbound.

Police say the driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Julio Meneses Vazquez, died on impact. Higgins suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

At this time, police say it’s unknown if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. It remains under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10