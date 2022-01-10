1 killed, another seriously hurt in crash on Savageville Road in Melfa

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Sunday night on Savageville Road in Melfa.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. south of Route 639 (Dogwood Drive), Virginia State Police say. That’s just down the road from Gaskin Chapel.

Police say the preliminary investigation found 32-year-old old John Higgins was driving north on Savageville Road when he struck a Ford Focus that was heading southbound.

Police say the driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Julio Meneses Vazquez, died on impact. Higgins suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

At this time, police say it’s unknown if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. It remains under investigation.