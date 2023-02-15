ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One adult and three juveniles were extricated following a crash Sunday evening in Accomack County.

According to a Facebook post from the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc., firefighters responded to the crash around 4:27 p.m. along Redwood Rd. in Onley.

Photo Courtesy: Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single vehicle on its side with one adult and three kids trapped inside. Crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the people inside.

The four occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to officials.