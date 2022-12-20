MELFA, Va. (WAVY) – A Melfa woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to an Dec. 17 incident.

According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, at about 3:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa.

Shortly after getting this information, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital advised it had received a walk-in patient, a woman of Haitian descent who had multiple lacerations and burns, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy responded to the hospital to speak with the victim through a translator.

The woman was able to provide a synopsis of the events resulting in her injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the victim was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Yvrose Compere, 36, of Melfa, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is currently being held without bail in the Accomack County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office said it is not seeking other suspects in connection to the incident.

The Virginia State Police helped the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-781-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips can also be submitted on the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office website.