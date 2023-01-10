An early morning fire Tuesday damaged a residence off of Coastal Boulevard in Onley. (Photo – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company)

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – An early morning fire Tuesday damaged a residence off of Coastal Boulevard in Onley.

The call came in just before 6 a.m., according to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, for a working residential structure fire. Heavy fire was showing from the right-rear of the two-story structure when crews arrived, and there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence.

(Photo – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company)

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 50 minutes, and they remained on the scene for an extended amount of time doing salvage and overhaul.

The American Red Cross has been contacted for the occupants of the home.

All units were cleared by 9:07 a.m.