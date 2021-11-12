Accomack approves two-hour early dismissals on Wednesdays to help with teacher planning

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County’s public schools will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday through the end of the first semester of the 2021-22 school year to help give teachers extra time for lesson planning and our administrative tasks.

The district’s school board made the decision on Tuesday night. They also extended this year’s Thanksgiving break to a full week, starting Monday, November 22.

School district leaders emphasized how teachers have been stretched thin while working during the pandemic and this gives them needed time to get things done.

Accomack will use part of its inclement weather time budget, with about 78 hours left after accounting for the combined 8 hours of planning time over the four Wednesdays.

The dates of early dismissal will be:

November 17, 2021

December 1, 2021

December 15, 2021

January 12, 2022

For more information visit the district’s website.