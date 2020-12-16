Employee dies after incident at International Paper facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — International Paper officials are working with local authorities after a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday evening at a facility in Franklin.

Tom Ryan, an International Paper Co. spokesman, said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.



First responders learned on scene that there had been an industrial accident involving a large crane at the paper mill. The International Paper emergency response team and on site medical personal worked to to extricate the crane operator from the wreckage. The crane operator died from their injuries, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office.

The appropriate agencies have been notified and will assist in the investigation.

The name of the worker has not been released yet, Ryan said.

“The Franklin Team is incredibly saddened by this news. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of our co-worker during this difficult time,” Ryan wrote in an email.

The facility was the site of another accident in July 2017, when two employees were “struck by caustic solution” and suffered chemical burns.

An OSHA report of the incident said the employees were loosening bolts on the flange of a pump with hand-held wrenches when caustic paper pulp solution leaked out. The employees suffered chemical burns on their arms and were hospitalized.