NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in January, spoke out for the first time Monday in an NBC News interview with Savannah Guthrie.

Zwerner discussed her recovery and how she has been doing since the Jan. 6 shooting in an exclusive interview that will air in full on NBC News’ Today Show Tuesday morning. She spoke to Guthrie late Monday morning. She said she has gone through four surgeries for her injuries.

“I’ve been doing okay,” Zwerner said. “You know, I–it’s been challenging. I’ve gone through a lot of obstacles and challenges. Some days are not-so-good day, where I can’t get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I’m able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments.

“But, you know, for going’ through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading.”

A preview of the exclusive Today Show interview aired Monday on NBC Nightly News.

The Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney said earlier this month that the six-year-old will not face charges.

Asked by Guthrie how she even makes sense of what happened to her, Zwerner said she couldn’t.

“You can’t. You can’t,” Zwerner said. “You know, I’m not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and, you know, the vivid memories that I have of that day. You know. I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares.”