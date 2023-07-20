VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the temperatures continue to rise this summer, AAA Tidewater is reminding parents about the dangers of heatstroke.

According to a press release, 953 children have died from heatstroke since April 1998, and in 2022, 33 children died from vehicular heatstroke. Heatstroke is also one of the leading causes of traffic-related death for children in the United States.

To prevent child heatstroke deaths, AAA Tidewater has provided the following reminders for all parents and caregivers:

Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car

Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle

Always lock the car and put the keys out of reach of children

If you are a bystander and notice a child in a car alone, here are the following steps you should take:

Make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911

If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or have the facility’s security or management page the car owner over the PA system

If there is someone with you, one person should actively search for the parent while the other waits at the car

If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child — even if that means breaking a window.

AAA Tidewater says many states have “Good Samaritan” laws that protect people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in an emergency.

Some signs of heatstroke include red, hot, and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse; nausea; confusion; or acting strangely. If a child shows any of these signs after being in a hot car, quickly spray them with cool water or a garden hose, but never put them into an ice bath.