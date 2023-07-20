VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the temperatures continue to rise this summer, AAA Tidewater is reminding parents about the dangers of heatstroke.

According to a press release, 953 children have died from heatstroke since April 1998, and in 2022, 33 children died from vehicular heatstroke. Heatstroke is also one of the leading causes of traffic-related death for children in the United States.

To prevent child heatstroke deaths, AAA Tidewater has provided the following reminders for all parents and caregivers:

  • Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car
  • Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle
  • Always lock the car and put the keys out of reach of children

If you are a bystander and notice a child in a car alone, here are the following steps you should take:

  • Make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911
  • If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or have the facility’s security or management page the car owner over the PA system
  • If there is someone with you, one person should actively search for the parent while the other waits at the car
  • If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child — even if that means breaking a window.

AAA Tidewater says many states have “Good Samaritan” laws that protect people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in an emergency.

Some signs of heatstroke include red, hot, and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse; nausea; confusion; or acting strangely. If a child shows any of these signs after being in a hot car, quickly spray them with cool water or a garden hose, but never put them into an ice bath.