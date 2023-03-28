WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – AAA Tidewater Virginia is hosting an Enrollment Event in Williamsburg.

The event is on April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at AAA Williamsburg, 6517 Richmond Road.

TSA PreCheck can simplify the security screening process, you do not need to remove your shoes, laptop, 3-1-1 liquids, belt or light jacket.

There are over 200 airports and 85 airlines providing TSA PreCheck, travelers will be able to use the service nearly everywhere they fly in the United States.

The enrollment appointment takes only 10-15 minutes and anyone 12 and older can apply.

The price for a five-year enrollment is $78, to schedule an appointment visit, the TSA PreCheck website.