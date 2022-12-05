VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — December 5 is the start of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, and American Automobile Association (AAA) wants to remind drivers to be safe.

In a October study by the AAA, drivers aged 65 and up accounted for 23% of drivers on the road.

“There is no magic age when you need to stop driving. If you remain healthy, both physically and mentally, and stay current on the rules of the road and your vehicle’s technology, you should be able to continue driving,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater’s director of public affairs. “Taking the time to refresh yourself on some information you may not have seen in a while can help you drive safely.”

AAA encourages older drivers to take a senior defensive driving class, participate in a CarFit workshop and maintain mobility. They also encourage older drivers to drive the safest route to the destination and avoid driving in extreme weather. Ensuring that mirrors, the driver’s seat, and steering wheel are adjusted correctly can help drivers to see blind spots around their car, and maintaining mobility allows drivers to be able to look in all directions while driving.

AAA offers senior defensive driving classes, which can also help older drivers to get a discount on their insurance premiums. You can contact AAA for more information at (757) 233-3889.