ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An indictment won’t bring back Tammy Ward’s daughter, Erika Bailey, but it’s one step toward justice for the young mother.

It happened April 12.

A family stroll on Nocks Landing Road turned into a tragedy. Erika, her 6-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were struck from behind by an SUV.

Erika was killed on impact.

Her daughter and boyfriend were seriously injured.

Ward said that day changed her life.

“Who is going to take care of me when I get old? Who is going to do things if I get sick? She took all that I had away from me,” she said.

It took around three months before a grand jury indicted the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Waterfield, for involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and careless driving.

She turned herself in Monday.

Ward said this should’ve happened sooner.

“I think she should’ve got charged the day she hit my baby,” she said.

Ward said if the charges stick, it’ll bring some justice.

She’s now caring for her granddaughter, who still misses her mom.

“She still remembers, and she always asks me if I could bring her mom home,” Ward said. “She asks why the lady hit her mom and hit her,” Ward said.

Virginia State Police told 10 On Your Side neither speed nor alcohol contributed to this crash, which left Ward with questions. She wants to know how this happened.

Ward hopes those will be answered soon.