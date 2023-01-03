KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the OBX Women’s Adventure Club, and it had its largest turnout.

It’s also, likely, its coldest.

The OBX Women’s Adventure Club took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean for the fourth year on New Year’s Day (Photo – Beth Behrenhauser)

Around 11 a.m. New Year’s Day, about 50 members of the club plunged into the Atlantic Ocean at its Kill Devil Hills Lifesaving Station entrance, raising money for the Children and Youth Partnership of Dare County. Last year, there were about 30 people who took the plunge.

Group organizer Stephanie Anderson said participants could plunge, toe dip, waddle knee-deep, just stroll to their ankles or take what she called the “pinkie plunge.” Others women stood on the beach and cheered on the plungers.

The water temperature was 50 degrees, and the air temperature was 57, with 88% humidity, and lifeguards were on duty.