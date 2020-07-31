A newborn spotted eagle ray has died at the Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium announced on Friday that a newborn spotted eagle ray pup has died.
Highly trained aquarium staff tried their best to save the animal with emergency medical intervention, the aquarium said in a news release.
Spotted eagle rays are rare, one is born in only ten Association of Zoos & Aquariums facilities worldwide.
A veterinarian for the Virginia Aquarium released the following statement:
“This week we had been providing the spotted eagle ray pup with some nutritional support, which is not uncommon if a pup does not eat vigorously on its own initially. We were pleased with its progress but unfortunately, its condition declined rapidly on Wednesday, The initial necropsy did not demonstrate a definitive cause. We did collect several diagnostic samples, so we are hopeful that those may provide additional information.”Dr. Allyson McNaughton, veterinarian for the Virginia Aquarium
