NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – It’s a new day at Christopher Newport University, and a new era is set to kick off for the Captains’ football program.

Paul Crowley will lead CNU into the 2022 season as head coach. A former offensive lineman and assistant coach for the Captains, Crowley takes over as a head coach for the first time at his alma mater.

“I think it’s special, and I think you’re going to care just a little bit more,” said Crowley, who won a state championship alongside Percy Harvin at Landstown High School before his playing days under Matt Kelchner.

“I know what it takes (to win championships), and we’re slowly implementing those things and getting to where we need to get to.”