HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — From The Oceanfront to the peninsula, there is no slowing down this fall! Enjoy films, festivals and fall celebrations around the area.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Kickin’ It in the Community

On Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit Briarfield Park for the 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament. The Hampton Police Division is partnering with Gabriella Hayes Co. for the event.

Cheer on teams while they compete. There will be food vendors, community resources, music, bounce houses, face painting and more.

Teams will include: the Hampton Police Division, Newport News Police Department, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue and the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The event is free and open to the public.

Hollywood to Hampton Film Festival

Hampton City Schools will host the festival from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1. Watch short films created by students from all four high schools with the help of Hollywood actors and directors. After you watch, vote for your favorites. The festival is free and open to all. Registration is required for the event. Click here to reserve a ticket.

Norfolk

Mac & Cheese Festival

It’s going to get cheesy! On Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, visit Waterside District from 2-8 p.m. each day. Try the area’s best offerings from restaurants, food trucks and more. Tickets are still available, click here to purchase.

46th Annual ODU Literary Festival

Old Dominion University’s Literary Festival begins Sunday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 5, visit to see presentations, readings and more. All events are at the University Theatre unless otherwise noted. Events are free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in Constant Center/ 45th Street Garage for events that take place at the Theatre.

Virginia Women’s Conference

The 11th Annual Virginia Women’s Conference is Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will be held at the Webb Center at Old Dominion University. This year’s theme is “Harness Your Power!” The keynote speaker will be Captain Janet H. Days, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Click here to reserve your spot.

Poquoson

The 2nd Annual Fall Festival & Fundraiser

On Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the Poquoson Museum, 968 Poquoson Ave. for fall fun and celebration! There will be vendors, crafters, a car show, kids area, food trucks, raffles and DJ music. The fundraiser will benefit the museum. Admission to the event is free.

The car show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pre-register at the link here. Day of tickets will be $12.

Suffolk

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Suffolk

The 2023 Western Tidewater Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, Sept. 30. The walk will be at Camp Arrowhead, 275 Kenyon Road. Show up early to register at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 9:40 a.m., and the walk will follow at 10 a.m. The loop is 2-miles long, with a 1-mile option. Registration is required. There is no registration fee for the walk. The event is rain or shine, but in the case of severe weather, check back with the event.

Virginia Beach

49th Annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend

The Neptune Festival’s Boardwalk Weekend begins Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, there will be events happening around The Oceanfront.

Here is the schedule, below.

Friday, Sept. 29: 12-11 p.m.

12-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Events include an 8k run, the Grand Parade, Dock Dogs, art and craft show, a Volleyball tournament and more.

Enjoy free live music on two stages with local and national bands. They will be located on 24th and 21st Streets. Click here to see the full schedule.

The sculptures from the International Sandsculpting Competition will be on display. View the works for $7 (cash only) and get pictures of the art. There will also be free sand clinics taught by the master sculptors. Click here to find out more.

Please note traffic alerts when you are in the area.